BJP govt outweighs Congress rule of over 50 yrs: Tandon

Chandigarh, April 29

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said in the past 10 years, the BJP has outweighed the Congress rule of more than 50 years in terms of development.

He said even after 65 years of independence, more than 18,000 villages in the country did not have electricity. During the past 10 years of his tenure, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked for uplifting every section of the society including women, poor, youth, farmers and businessmen.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 4 crore houses to the needy people, distribution of free ration to the poor, free LPG cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, tap water in every house, empowerment of women through self-help groups were the prominent works of the BJP.

Tandon was speaking an event in Maloya village on Monday. During the event, women welcomed the BJP candidate with applause and flower showers. They also performed ‘boliyan’ and ‘giddha’ to welcome him.

At a programme organised at the residence of BJP district vice president Rajkumar Rana in Maloya, Tandon said after the PM’s initiative, one crore women in the country had become “Lakhpati Didi” and the target was to make three crore more Lakhpati Didi.

BJP secretary Sanjeev Rana said: “This is the same village where the Congress got ‘Modi ka Parivar’ nameplates removed. Now, public will teach them a lesson through their vote.”

HC Bar Council members back BJP candidate

Campaign of BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon got a big boost as hundreds of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Council members, besides others promised him complete support in the ensuing election.

As non-teaching employees of Panjab University assured Tandon complete support , Tandon, in turn, promised to redress all their grievances. He assured them that all genuine demands would be taken care of once he wins the election.

At a rally organised by PU Non-teaching Employees Federation, its members raised issues such as regularisation of daily wagers, revival of old pension scheme, renovation of university houses and one-time grant for new houses.

Cong state secretary, 100 others join BJP

In a boost to the BJP, around 100 people, including Congress state secretary Pawan Atwal and contract sanitation workers organisation chief Rakesh Pohal, joined the party today.

They took membership of the BJP under the leadership of party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra at the BJP office in Kamalam. Malhotra assured their honor and respect will be fully taken care of in the BJP.

Atwal said he was joining the BJP due to wrong policies of the Congress, because most of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people during his tenure have been fulfilled.

Pohal said he has joined the BJP after being influenced by the policies of Modi. The sanitation workers are also impressed by the respect given by Modi to the sanitation workers, whereas during the Congress rule, the sanitation workers were exploited. The sanitation workers did not even get their salaries on time.

On this occasion, about 100 people including Congress’ Aman Nehra, Sonu Dikshho, Sundar and Sunil Kumar also joined the BJP.

