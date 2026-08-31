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Home / Chandigarh / BJP hails ABVP win at Panjab University, Akali student wing’s backing fuels alliance buzz

BJP hails ABVP win at Panjab University, Akali student wing’s backing fuels alliance buzz

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh lauded ABVP candidate Bidhan’s victory in an X post

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:45 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan celebrates his victory in the presidential election of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) at Student Centre in Panjab University on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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The ruling BJP at the Centre on Monday hailed the victory of ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election, which came with the backing of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) student wing.

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BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh lauded Bidhan’s victory in an X post. Bidhan, the ABVP candidate, won the PUCSC’s president post.

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“Ankit Bidhan wins the Punjab University Student Union President’s elections convincingly. Second time in a row. SOI (Students Organisation of India) also supported the ABVP nominee in the last 48 hours,” Santhosh said, acknowledging the advantage gained by the alliance between the student wings of the Akali Dal and RSS.

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Santhosh’s post made the development politically significant, with sections of BJP pointing to the saffron-Akali understanding in the PUCSC election as a possible precursor to a similar pre-poll alliance between the estranged partners in the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also hailed the development.

“The winds of change have begun to blow from Panjab University. For the second consecutive time, ABVP has created history by securing victory in the student elections. This victory symbolises the new thinking of a new generation — one that is dedicating itself to fulfilling the resolve of realising the dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat),” he said.

He added that the Akali Dal’s student wing, SOI, played an important role in contributing to this victory.

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