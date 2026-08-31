BJP hails ABVP win at Panjab University, Akali student wing’s backing fuels alliance buzz

The ruling BJP at the Centre on Monday hailed the victory of ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election, which came with the backing of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) student wing.

Advertisement

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh lauded Bidhan’s victory in an X post. Bidhan, the ABVP candidate, won the PUCSC’s president post.

Advertisement

“Ankit Bidhan wins the Punjab University Student Union President’s elections convincingly. Second time in a row. SOI (Students Organisation of India) also supported the ABVP nominee in the last 48 hours,” Santhosh said, acknowledging the advantage gained by the alliance between the student wings of the Akali Dal and RSS.

Advertisement

ABVPs Sri Ankit Bidhan wins the Punjab University Student Union President’s elections convincingly . Second time in a row . SOI also supported ABVP nominee in last 48 hours . Congratulations to Sri Ankit Bidhan & @ABVPVoice for the stupendous victory . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) August 31, 2026

Santhosh’s post made the development politically significant, with sections of BJP pointing to the saffron-Akali understanding in the PUCSC election as a possible precursor to a similar pre-poll alliance between the estranged partners in the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

Advertisement

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also hailed the development.

“The winds of change have begun to blow from Panjab University. For the second consecutive time, ABVP has created history by securing victory in the student elections. This victory symbolises the new thinking of a new generation — one that is dedicating itself to fulfilling the resolve of realising the dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat),” he said.

ABVPs Sri Ankit Bidhan wins the Punjab University Student Union President’s elections convincingly . Second time in a row . SOI also supported ABVP nominee in last 48 hours . Congratulations to Sri Ankit Bidhan & @ABVPVoice for the stupendous victory . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) August 31, 2026

He added that the Akali Dal’s student wing, SOI, played an important role in contributing to this victory.