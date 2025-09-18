BJP holds blood donation camps in Chandigarh on PM’s birthday

The BJP organised six blood donation camps across the city today under the Seva Pakhwada initiative to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. A total of 734 citizens came forward to donate blood.

State president Jitendra Pal Malhotra visited all the camps to motivate the donors. “By donating blood, one not only saves a life but also strengthens the spirit of service and cooperation in society,” he said. Referring to the life PM Modi, Malhotra added that programmes like Seva Pakhwada highlighted the BJP’s commitment to positive politics and public welfare.

Tandon adopts 50 TB patients

To mark PM Modi’s birthday, senior BJP leader and former Chandigarh unit president Sanjay Tandon launched the ‘TB Mukt Abhiyan’ on Tuesday. He adopted 50 TB patients and distributed protein-rich ration kits to them. The support will continue for the next six months to ensure proper nutrition for the beneficiaries.

The initiative was organised by former BJP Medical Cell president Prince Bhandula with the cooperation of the UT Health Department .

Tandon said PM Modi has resolved to make India TB-free by 2025 and every section of society must contribute towards achieving this goal.

Youth Cong marks ‘Unemployment Day’

The Chandigarh Youth Congress "celebrated" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "National Unemployment Day". YC president Deepak Lubana said a protest was held "to express anger and concern over the rising unemployment in the country".

Protesters carried placards and banners with slogans like 'Give Jobs, Not Slogans', 'Modi Ji, Where Are the Promises Made to Youth?'

Speaking at the protest, Lubana stated, "The Prime Minister had promised 2 crore jobs per year, but the reality is that crores of educated youth are now wandering jobless."