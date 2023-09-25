BJP holds medical camps at 6 places in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The city BJP on Sunday organised six medical camps at different places under the ongoing “Sewa Pakhwada” campaign. All six BJP’s districts under the leadership of respective district presidents and their teams worked to provide facilities to patients at these camps.

Doctors from the PGI, GMSH, Sector 16, GMCH, Sector 32 and private hospitals attended to patients and gave consultation and medicines.

Convener BJP state medical cell Prince Bhandula said these camps were held at Sector 52, Ram Darbar, Maloya, Mani Majra, Sector 30 and Sector 7 where medicines were distributed free of cost to patients.

City BJP president Arun Sood met the doctors and enquired about facilities provided to patients. He motivated BJP workers to work for the welfare of the people.

#BJP