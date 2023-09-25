BJP holds medical camps at 6 places in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 24
The city BJP on Sunday organised six medical camps at different places under the ongoing “Sewa Pakhwada” campaign. All six BJP’s districts under the leadership of respective district presidents and their teams worked to provide facilities to patients at these camps.
Doctors from the PGI, GMSH, Sector 16, GMCH, Sector 32 and private hospitals attended to patients and gave consultation and medicines.
Convener BJP state medical cell Prince Bhandula said these camps were held at Sector 52, Ram Darbar, Maloya, Mani Majra, Sector 30 and Sector 7 where medicines were distributed free of cost to patients.
City BJP president Arun Sood met the doctors and enquired about facilities provided to patients. He motivated BJP workers to work for the welfare of the people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas