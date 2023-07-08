BJP holds meeting to discuss political challenges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood today participated in regional meeting at the head office in the presence of national president JP Nadda to brainstorm about political situation and challenges.

The meeting was attended by state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and state in-charges from J&K, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, UP, Chhattisgarh, MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli.

Sood presented the status report of the party in UT, its organisational strengths, ways to increase vote per cent at booth level, party’s approach and contact with every section of society, and use of social media platforms to reach out to large sections of society.