DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / BJP honours 50 for service to society

BJP honours 50 for service to society

Event part of Seva Pakhwada initiative launched to mark birthday of PM Narendra Modi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
City BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla honour a distinguished personality from the city under the party's Seva Pakhwada initiative in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

The city BJP honoured 50 persons for their remarkable contributions in various fields such as social service, education, sports and healthcare.

Advertisement

The event was part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada initiative launched to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla were the chief guests.

Advertisement

Among those honoured were Dr Sucheta Sachdev from the Department of Blood Transfusion, PGI, Dr Simarjeet Kaur Gill, Head of the Department of Blood Transfusion, GMSH, Sector 16, Dr Ravneet Kaur from the Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMCH, Sector 32, and Deepika, Sukhbir Kaur, Riddhi Srivastava, Bhajanlal Manju and Manpreet Kaur from the field of education.

Advertisement

All of them were felicitated with shawls and certificate of appreciation.

Malhotra said the Seva Pakhwada reflected the PM’s vision of extending the message of service to every section of society. Babla said those honoured contributed selflessly to the betterment of society through their respective fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts