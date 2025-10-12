BJP honours 50 for service to society

The city BJP honoured 50 persons for their remarkable contributions in various fields such as social service, education, sports and healthcare.

The event was part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada initiative launched to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla were the chief guests.

Among those honoured were Dr Sucheta Sachdev from the Department of Blood Transfusion, PGI, Dr Simarjeet Kaur Gill, Head of the Department of Blood Transfusion, GMSH, Sector 16, Dr Ravneet Kaur from the Department of Transfusion Medicine, GMCH, Sector 32, and Deepika, Sukhbir Kaur, Riddhi Srivastava, Bhajanlal Manju and Manpreet Kaur from the field of education.

All of them were felicitated with shawls and certificate of appreciation.

Malhotra said the Seva Pakhwada reflected the PM’s vision of extending the message of service to every section of society. Babla said those honoured contributed selflessly to the betterment of society through their respective fields.