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Home / Chandigarh / BJP leader Babla, nephew come to blows over road repair work

BJP leader Babla, nephew come to blows over road repair work

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A dispute over road repair work in Sector 27-D led to a scuffle between local BJP leader Devinder Singh Babla, husband of former Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, and his nephew Ranjot Singh, a city Congress leader. Counter complaints have been filed at the Sector 26 police station.

Babla, who was accompanied by his sons, and Ranjot abused each other and indulged in a fight in a full public view. The matter was resolved by the onlookers and police.

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The videos of the incident went viral on social media. In the videos, both groups were seen jostling even as policemen tried to separate them.

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Ranjot alleged that he was threatened during the altercation. “He threatened me and provoked his son to pull out a pistol. His son was carrying a baseball bat. The repair work was done on wet roads, which is not sustainable, and I was there to oppose the same,” said Ranjot, while demanding an FIR against Babla.

Meanwhile, Babla dismissed the allegation and claimed that Ranjot tried to stop the work without any cause. According to him, the contractor informed that Ranjot was not letting the work proceed, after which he reached the spot. The BJP leader claimed that Ranjot misbehaved with him, grabbed him by the throat and tore a button off his kurta. He claimed that he only defended himself. “The residents of Sector 27 have filed a complaint against Ranjot,” said Babla.

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Senior official said the police were examining both complaints. The police were investigating the pistol-brandishing allegation against Babla, and action would be taken on the basis of the probe, said a police officer.

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