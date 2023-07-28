BJP leader meets suicide victim's kin, assures help

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

Former Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon today met family members of a 17-year-old girl who reportedly hanged herself at her Sector 40 house while blaming a man from a particular community in the suicide note. He also spoke to the police in this regard.

He assured the family of getting them justice. Tandon, who is also co-incharge of Himachal BJP unit, met the victim’s father.

Tandon said, “Love jihaad has no space in our society.” Later, he talked to SHO Narinder Patial over the phone. He said the SHO told him that they would provide every help to the family.

The student, who was pursuing a lab technician course from a Sector 26 college, stated in her suicide note that her friend used to beat her up and threaten that he would desert her. An employee of a salon in Chandigarh was later arrested.

