BJP leader receives extortion letter from Bishnoi gang

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 8

A local BJP leader allegedly got an extortion letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday.

In his complaint, BS Bindra, general secretary of BJP Sadar Mandal, said, “My son was at our shop when a person delivered the letter to him. I read it in the evening and found that the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has demanded Rs 1 crore from me.”

He added, “The gang has asked me to drop the extortion amount in a car that will be parked in front of a school on Dasehra or they will shoot down my family. I have submitted a complaint to the police.”

A case has been registered under Section 387 of the IPC at the Cantonment police station here.

SHO Naresh Kumar said they had initiated an investigation and provided security to the complainant.

