BJP leaders' ads taken off unipoles in Panchkula

Panchkula, February 16
Two days after the Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) raised objection to BJP advertisements on unipoles in the General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation, all such advertisements were removed by the civic body authorities today.
The MC removed all 62 advertisements of BJP leaders and other organisations during the past two days. Along with this, over 350 billboards installed at different places were removed. The MC would continue the drive tomorrow as well.
