BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 24

More than 25 issues of Chandigarh were taken up with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by city BJP president Arun Sood during his visit here today.

key issues Need-based changes in dwelling units of the CHB

Conversion of leasehold property into freehold

Matter relating to lal dora

Employees’ housing scheme

Grievances of CRAWFED, safai karamcharis, employees’ unions and traders

Sood said the Defence Minister assured him of taking up these issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and making efforts for their resolution.

Among the issues were need-based changes in dwelling units of the Chandigarh Housing Board, conversion of leasehold property into freehold, lal dora, traders’ grievances and employees housing scheme.

Audience braves hot, humid conditions Defence Minister, who was expected to address the rally at 5 pm, reached the venue around 6 pm. People braved the hot and humid conditions.

He spoke for about 35 minutes on various issues.

BJP leaders had said the Defence Minister would address about 25,000 people, but the attendance at the rally belied their claim.

Many people were seen returning without attending the rally, apparently due to strict checking and confusion over entrance points.

Several school buses were pressed into service to ferry people to the venue.

Traffic jams were witnessed in Sector 33 and 34 in City Beautiful after the rally.

Besides, around 10 representations made by the Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), safai karamcharis, employees’ unions and others were handed over to the Defence Minister.

Addressing the “Pragatisheel Bharat” rally organised by the city BJP at the exhibition ground in Sector 34, he talked highly of Chandigarh. The Union Minister, who made his second visit here in less than two months, said the City Beautiful was the centre of modernity, antiquity and spirituality.

He had visited the city in May to inaugurate the Air Force Heritage Centre and a gaushala at Raipur Kalan. He called the city a tri-junction of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and praised the people of the region for serving the military.

AAP councillors protest, detained

AAP councillors and leaders, carrying black flags, protested Rajnath Singh’s rally and demanded action against the allegedly corrupt employees and leaders. They were detained as they tried to show black flags to the Defence Minister and taken to the Sector 39 police station. However, they were released later.

“The country has been in bad shape for the past nine years under the BJP rule. Corruption is rampant but the BJP is silent. No action was taken even after the parking scam came to light in Chandigarh,” alleged Pradeep Chhabra.

City gained nothing from visit: Congress

City Congress president HS Lucky said it would have been better if Rajnath Singh had held a meeting with officers to solve the problems of Chandigarh residents and met a delegation of people. He only addressed the BJP workers gathered from the tricity and left, without making any announcement for the City Beautiful.

Lucky alleged people were facing a lot of hardship because of inflation, corruption and unemployment.