Bjp leader's son killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Ambala: A 33-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving rammed into a tree near Bego Majra village late last night. The deceased was identified as Parvinder Singh of Mohri village. He was son of BJP Kisan Morcha district president Sahib Singh. Parvinder was driving his SUV when the vehicle rammed into a tree near Bego Majra village on the Jalbera road. He died on the spot. TNS

Auto driver held with 7-gm heroin

Panchkula: The anti-narcotics cell has apprehended an auto driver for smuggling heroin. He was arrrested near the Chandimandir toll plaza. The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar (29) of Ashiana Complex, Sector 20. The anti-narcotics cell team noticed an auto driver approaching the toll plaza at a high speed. The team stopped the auto and during search of the driver, 7.06 grams of heroin was seized from the suspect. TNS

Man dies in rly station mishap

Fatehgarh Sahib: A young man died at the Sirhind railway station after he slipped while boarding a train. The deceased was identified as Navdeep Singh (30) of Gunia Majri village. The Railway Police said Navdeep slipped and fell into the space between the platform and the coach while boarding the Jammu-bound train at around 1.30 today. He was hit by the moving train and died on the spot. TNS

6 of gang supplying drugs arrested

Fatehgarh Sahib: The police claims to have busted inter-state drug supply gang with the arrest of six persons. The police have recovered 1,04,460 Lomotil tablets, a motorcycle and a scooter from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and Surinder, alias Shinder, and Raj Kumar, alias Raju, all from Sirhind, besides Shammi, Akhtar Qureshi, and Mujmil, all residents of Saharanpur (UP). A case under various sections of the NDPS Act was registered against them.