BJP lines up events across city to mark 9 years in govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

On the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the Cenre, the local party unit is going to celebrate the occasion across the city.

Addressing a press conference, city BJP president Arun Sood and Mayor Anup Gupta said from June 1 to 10, party workers will reach out to the families of 1,000 influential persons.

Vikas Teerth Yatra will be organised by the Yuva Morcha on June 4, during which the central convener committee member of this campaign, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain and Mahila Morcha national vice-president Rekha Gupta will be present.

Children of the colony and slum areas will be taken to the Air Force Heritage Museum at 11 am, residents of the leprosy ashram and disabled to the Bird Park at 12 noon, women to Raipur Kalan Gaushala at 4 pm, senior citizens to Integrated Command and Control Centre at 5 pm and members of the residents’ welfare associations will be taken to a horticulture unit in Sector 48 at 6 pm.

A business conference will be organised on June 11. From June 1 to June 10, discussions and a “bhoj” will be organised with senior workers at the ward level.

On June 21, Yoga Day programmes will be held at the booth level. On June 23, a videoconferencing with Prime Minister Modi on the martyrdom day of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee will be held in every booth.

On June 25, there will be a programme on Mann Ki Baat at 11 am and in the evening, a conference on enlightened citizens will be held. From June 20 to 30, a house-to-house contact campaign will be conducted.