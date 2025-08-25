BJP local unit holds workshop

The BJP Chandigarh Pradesh organised a one-day workshop to further strengthen the organisation and to spread the party’s ideology and working style more effectively.

Advertisement

The workshop was held at the Pradesh office, Kamlam, Sector 33. Rekha Verma, national vice president and in-charge of BJP, Chandigarh, and Saudan Singh, national vice president, attended the workshop

Jitender Pal Malhotra, president of BJP, Chandigarh Pradesh, said the real strength of the party lies in its workers and each of them must devote themselves fully to strengthening the organisation.

Advertisement

The workshop also witnessed the presence of Srinivasulu, Organisational General Secretary of Chandigarh and Punjab. The former Chandigarh BJP president and Himachal Pradesh co-incharge, Sanjay Tandon, also addressed the gathering.