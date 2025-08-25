DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / BJP local unit holds workshop

BJP local unit holds workshop

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:31 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The BJP Chandigarh Pradesh organised a one-day workshop to further strengthen the organisation and to spread the party’s ideology and working style more effectively.

Advertisement

The workshop was held at the Pradesh office, Kamlam, Sector 33. Rekha Verma, national vice president and in-charge of BJP, Chandigarh, and Saudan Singh, national vice president, attended the workshop

Jitender Pal Malhotra, president of BJP, Chandigarh Pradesh, said the real strength of the party lies in its workers and each of them must devote themselves fully to strengthening the organisation.

Advertisement

The workshop also witnessed the presence of Srinivasulu, Organisational General Secretary of Chandigarh and Punjab. The former Chandigarh BJP president and Himachal Pradesh co-incharge, Sanjay Tandon, also addressed the gathering.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts