Home / Chandigarh / BJP Mahila Morcha takes out protest march against Cong in Chandigarh

BJP Mahila Morcha takes out protest march against Cong in Chandigarh

Started from BJP office in Sector 33

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
BJP’s Chandigarh Pradesh Mahila Morcha organised a protest against the Congress over the alleged indecent display at the AI Summit, stating that such conduct brought disrepute to the nation on an international platform. Under the leadership of Mahila Morcha president Heera Negi, workers marched from the BJP office in Sector 33 towards the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35.

As the protest march proceeded towards the Congress Bhawan, the police stopped the morcha workers near the Akashvani Kendra by installing barricades. All workers were halted at that point. Following this, morcha leaders and workers staged a protest at the barricade site and raised slogans against the Congress. Heavy police deployment was present in the area.

Addressing the gathering, Heera stated that any indecent display that tarnished India’s image on an international forum was highly condemnable. On this occasion, state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti said that when representatives and heads from around 22 to 25 countries were present at the summit, such an indecent display was an attempt to embarrass the nation.

