BJP not vocal for local in Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat discussions

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, April 5
Despite several rounds of talks and deliberations, the BJP continues to maintain a mystery around its Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat nominee.
The party, which actively supports everything home-grown, appears to be shying away from getting vocal for local in the City Beautiful, which qualifies as one of the most high-profile parliamentary segments of the country, with stalwarts vying for the seat in both the BJP and the Congress.
Interestingly, both rival parties are keeping cards close to the chest on the segment. Neither has declared a candidate yet.
The Tribune has learnt that the panel for BJP Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat nominees has been ready for a while. Besides including the names of local leaders, former Chandigarh unit chief Sanjay Tandon, former MP Satya Pal Jain and Arun Sood, the panel also mentions "outsider."
BJP sources said the party continues its hunt for a potential outsider for the VIP segment even when it has acceptable local leaders whom poll surveys have favoured. Surveys have indicated a favourable edge for Sanjay Tandon.
It is, however, learnt that local factionalism is a key challenge for the BJP to field a Chandigarh leader from the seat. "There is apprehension that if one local candidate is fielded, the other factions would fall into disgruntlement," leaders said.
But that argument does not cut much ice given BJP leadership's range of firm decisions with respect to nominations even in key posts like CM-ships.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led parliamentary board's appointments of Bhajan Lal Sharma, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai as CMs in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, respectively, is a case in point.
"There is a strange fixation with fielding outsiders from Chandigarh. The party needs to be sure that it can win even with home-grown talent," a BJP leader said about the Chandigarh seat.
Sources in the party said there was no hurry to declare Chandigarh seat as the City will vote in the last phase on June 1.
Even in the Congress, the contest for the seat is between former four-time MP Pawan Bansal, sitting Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and others.
Kirron Kher, the sitting BJP MP, has bowed out of the race.
PAST WINNERS
Srichand Goyal Bharatiya Jana Sangh 1967
Amarnath Vidyalankar Congress 1971
Krishan Kant Janata Party 1977
Jagannath Kaushal Congress 1980 and 1984
Harmohan Dhawan Janata Dal 1989
Pawan Bansal Congress 1991
Satya Pal Jain BJP 1996, 1998
Pawan Bansal Congress 1999, 2004, 2009
Kirron Kher BJP 2014, 2019
