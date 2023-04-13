BJP OBC Morcha delegation meets panel chief

Chandigarh, April 12
A delegation of the BJP OBC Morcha met Hansraj Ahir, Chairman, National Commission for Backward Classes, and demanded 27 per cent quota in education and medical sectors should soon be implemented in the UT.
The delegation, led by morcha general secretary Om Prakash Mehra and senior leader Rajender Bagga, met Ahir at the UT Guest House. They said reservation should also be given in jobs.
It was also highlighted that members of the community were facing problems in obtaining the OBC certificate due to the norm of getting recommendation from two gazetted officers. They demanded that the process be simplified. “Besides, all policies of the Central Government regarding OBCs should be implemented in Chandigarh also,” said the delegation.
