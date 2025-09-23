DT
Home / Chandigarh / BJP organises mega health check-up camp

BJP organises mega health check-up camp

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:33 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party, Chandigarh, today organised a health check-up camp at the Labour Chowk, Sector 44, here to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. City party unit president Jitendra Pal Malhotra and former state president Sanjay Tandon were present at the camp.

Around 580 people underwent health check-up at the camp. Majority of them were from the labour and working-class communities. Specialists in orthopaedics, diabetes and ophthalmology conducted examinations. Those identified with diabetes and eye problems will be provided free medicines and glasses.

The primary objective of this camp was to provide health check-up facilities to the poor and labour class. Officials and workers of the BJP at district, mandal and state levels were also present in large numbers.

