BJP plans events for100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The city BJP will hold events for the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at eight different locations in the city on Sunday.

The episode will be telecast from 11 am to 11:30 am. MP Kirron Kher will be present for the event at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research, Sector 26, while Mayor Anup Gupta will be at Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38.

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood will attend the event at Government Dispensary, Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The other places where the event will be held, include lecture theatre at PGIMER, Central Jail, Cruise Boat, Sukhna Lake; Rock Garden and Police Lines, Sarangpur.

Meanwhile, AAP’s leader of opposition Damanpreet Singh said the party will not let the event be held in the community centres.

Sood said, "PM's ideas and words have inspired millions of people, especially the young minds. We are making a small effort to take his 100th episode to more and more people. Not only BJP leaders, but also the general public will attend the event."

Cong’s ‘Sachai Ki Baat’

On the other hand, the Chandigarh Congress will organise a programme, “Sachai Ki Baat” (A dialogue of truth), at the Congress Bhawan tomorrow to coincide with the PM’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

According to a press release issued by the Congress, senior leaders of the party will highlight the ‘broken’ promises of the Modi government. They will also highlight the ‘lies and falsehoods’, which the government resorts to in order to divert public attention from important issues of bread and butter, employment generation and national security.