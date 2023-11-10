BJP protests Bihar CM's remark, burns his effigy

Chandigarh, November 9
The city BJP today held a protest against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s alleged anti-women remark. Its members burnt the CM’s effigy.
City unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra alleged, “Nitish Kumar has used obscene language. This kind of terminology reflects his mentality. It is an insult to the Indian culture.” Nitish should immediately resign from his post, he said.
