DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / BJP seeks probe into housing scheme scam

BJP seeks probe into housing scheme scam

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anuj Khosla
Advertisement

The BJP on Sunday demanded an independent and time-bound inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Patiala city, questioning the accountability of the civic body’s leadership over the alleged multi-crore scam.

Advertisement

Anuj Khosla, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation and state secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Punjab, alleged that the scam involved amounts much higher than those projected and questioned why responsibility was allegedly being fixed on a single clerk of the local body.

Advertisement

He claimed there appeared to be attempts to shield other officials and persons holding key positions. He questioned how financial irregularities of such magnitude could have taken place if beneficiary payments and related files were processed through the prescribed administrative system.

Advertisement

Khosla said the flagship housing scheme of the Central Government was aimed at providing financial assistance to economically weaker families for constructing permanent houses. Any alleged misuse of funds meant for the scheme, he said, would deprive poor beneficiaries of their rightful assistance.

The BJP leader alleged that funds released under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) had been diverted to works unrelated to the objectives of the scheme and sought a detailed investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Demanding accountability, Khosla urged the Punjab Government to order an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into PMAY implementation, road and sewerage projects, other civic works and the utilisation of Central Government funds received by the civic body.

He also sought technical and financial audits of the projects and strict legal action against anyone found guilty after investigation, along with recovery of any loss caused to the public exchequer.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts