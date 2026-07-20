BJP seeks probe into housing scheme scam

The BJP on Sunday demanded an independent and time-bound inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Patiala city, questioning the accountability of the civic body’s leadership over the alleged multi-crore scam.

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Anuj Khosla, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation and state secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Punjab, alleged that the scam involved amounts much higher than those projected and questioned why responsibility was allegedly being fixed on a single clerk of the local body.

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He claimed there appeared to be attempts to shield other officials and persons holding key positions. He questioned how financial irregularities of such magnitude could have taken place if beneficiary payments and related files were processed through the prescribed administrative system.

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Khosla said the flagship housing scheme of the Central Government was aimed at providing financial assistance to economically weaker families for constructing permanent houses. Any alleged misuse of funds meant for the scheme, he said, would deprive poor beneficiaries of their rightful assistance.

The BJP leader alleged that funds released under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) had been diverted to works unrelated to the objectives of the scheme and sought a detailed investigation into the matter.

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Demanding accountability, Khosla urged the Punjab Government to order an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into PMAY implementation, road and sewerage projects, other civic works and the utilisation of Central Government funds received by the civic body.

He also sought technical and financial audits of the projects and strict legal action against anyone found guilty after investigation, along with recovery of any loss caused to the public exchequer.