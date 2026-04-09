BJP supports stir against GMADA land acquisition

After the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lent support to farmers and landowners protesting "unfair" land acquisition by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

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Scores of Punjab BJP leaders joined the relay hunger strike on the 16th day of the protest. Party workers, led by senior leader Subhash Sharma, also raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

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