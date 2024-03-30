BJP to launch ‘Har Har Modi’ drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

As part of the BJP’s foundation day, the local unit of the party will start “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi” flag-hoisting campaign in city from April 1 to 6, which is the foundation day of the BJP.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra will start the drive by hoisting a BJP flag at his own house.

To make this campaign successful, BJP flags will be distributed to every worker, so that they can make this campaign successful by hoisting the BJP flag at their homes, offices and business establishments.

Malhotra said he would start this campaign on April 1 by first hoisting the BJP flag at his own residence. After this, the process of flag distribution and installation will begin at the booth level.

He said amid the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, marathon meetings on the foundation day were going on. In the meetings held with the election committee and prominent leaders, a strategy has been chalked out to win the elections with a big margin. With the blessings of the public, the city unit is going to do the work of offering lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by registering a historic victory in Chandigarh.

He said the draft of the election campaign committee is ready.

