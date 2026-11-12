BJP welcomes increase in PG medical seats at GMCH-32

The BJP Medical Cell, Chandigarh, has welcomed the increase in postgraduate medical seats for MD and MS courses at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) from 155 to 177, describing it as a major achievement for medical education and healthcare services in the city.

Members of the Medical Cell met BJP state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and thanked him for his support.

President Lalit Takiar said the expansion would provide medical students with more opportunities to pursue specialised education and help increase the availability of specialist doctors in the future.