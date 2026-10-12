BJP will form govt in Punjab in 2027: Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Punjab after the 2027 Assembly elections.

Talking to mediapersons after offering prayers at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the first day of Ashwin Navratri, Saini slammed the AAP government, saying, “It has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the public in the name of honest governance. The people of Punjab have become aware of its shortcomings and are ready for a political change.”

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Expressing concern over drug abuse in Punjab, Saini said effective measures were needed to tackle the problem. Comparing the two states, he said Haryana’s youth were bringing laurels by winning medals in sports and performing well in competitive examinations.

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Attacking the Congress, the CM said “Despite remaining in power for decades, the Congress failed to take the country forward. It had neither clear policies nor strong political will. The Congress and the INDIA bloc lack substantive issues. They are trying to mislead the youth through false allegations.”

Saini said the Haryana Government was committed to the welfare of the poorest and to balanced development. “Every eligible person must benefit from welfare schemes, and young people must get equal opportunities to progress on merit,” he said.

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On recruitment, he said, “Government jobs are being given on merit, without kharchi-parchi. Before 2014, nepotism and corruption prevailed in recruitment.”

Among those present were Mayor Sham Lal Bansal, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Banto Kataria, former Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Satpal Sharma and BJP district president Ajay Mittal.