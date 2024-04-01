Chandigarh: BJP workers hold roadshow

Chandigarh, March 31
Workers of the BJP took out a roadshow from Maloya to reach the BJP office in Sector 33 on Sunday.
The workers, who were led by BJP Mandal president Krishna Kumar Garg, were welcomed at the BJP office by Chandigarh BJP president Jitender Pal Malhotra and others.
On the occasion, Malhotra said in this election, voters will vote for the development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP chief further said, “The Opposition is silent due to Modi’s development works and crackdown on corruption. The public is feeling relieved after action was taken in regard with crime and corruption.”
