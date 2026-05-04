icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / BJP workers, leaders in Chandigarh celebrate party’s victory in Assembly elections

BJP workers, leaders in Chandigarh celebrate party’s victory in Assembly elections

Party office bearers and workers, from booth level to state level, gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion and celebrate the significant achievement

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:09 PM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former MP and actress Kirron Kher celebrates BJP’s victory with councillor Gurbax Rawat at BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Chandigarh unit, celebrated its victory in the West Bengal elections at the state office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 on Monday. The event was held under the leadership of State President Jitender Pal Malhotra.

Advertisement

Party office bearers and workers, from booth level to state level, gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion and celebrate the significant achievement.

Advertisement

Noted leaders present at the event included National Vice President Saudan Singh, State President Jitender Pal Malhotra, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former MP Kirron Kher, former State President and current Co-Incharge of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Tandon, and former State President Arun Sood. Saudan Singh said, “Bengal has been won, now it is Punjab’s turn.”

Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “The historic victory in Bengal has infused new energy across the nation, and now the time has come to hoist the flag of victory in Punjab as well.”

Malhotra said, “The Bengal victory has multiplied the morale of our workers, and now it is time to script history by winning all 35 seats of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in December.”

Advertisement

Tandon described the victory as a reflection of the people’s growing trust in the party’s vision and governance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts