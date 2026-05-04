BJP workers, leaders in Chandigarh celebrate party’s victory in Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Chandigarh unit, celebrated its victory in the West Bengal elections at the state office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 on Monday. The event was held under the leadership of State President Jitender Pal Malhotra.

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Party office bearers and workers, from booth level to state level, gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion and celebrate the significant achievement.

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Noted leaders present at the event included National Vice President Saudan Singh, State President Jitender Pal Malhotra, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former MP Kirron Kher, former State President and current Co-Incharge of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Tandon, and former State President Arun Sood. Saudan Singh said, “Bengal has been won, now it is Punjab’s turn.”

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Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “The historic victory in Bengal has infused new energy across the nation, and now the time has come to hoist the flag of victory in Punjab as well.”

Malhotra said, “The Bengal victory has multiplied the morale of our workers, and now it is time to script history by winning all 35 seats of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in December.”

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Tandon described the victory as a reflection of the people’s growing trust in the party’s vision and governance.