BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, January 17
BJP's Anup Gupta on Tuesday beat AAP's Jasbir Singh Laddi to become Chandigarh's new Mayor.
The BJP got 15 votes and the AAP got 14 votes.
A total of 29 votes were polled.
BJP’s Kanwarjit Singh Rana beat AAP's Taruna Mehta to become senior deputy mayor.
BJP’s Harjeet Singh (15 votes) became the deputy mayor, beat AAP’s Suman Sharma (14 votes).
Meanwhile, the AAP claimed that one vote polled in the BJP's favour was invalid.
