BJP's Vashisht starts mass contact campaign

Mohali, February 13
Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is Mohali MLA for the past 15 years and makes tall claims of development, should visit colonies and look at the poor civic amenities there.
BJP’s Sanjeev Vashisht stated this after meeting residents under the “Maha Sampark Abhiyan” in colonies adjoining the city such as Ekta Colony, Badmajra, Adarsh Colony, Udham Singh Colony, Jhujhar Nagar and Jhampur where the condition had become worse. He, along with BJP supporters, started the mass contact campaign in all 271 booths and made people aware of the public welfare policies of the BJP for Punjab.
Vashisht said heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere. There was no proper sewage system in Ambedkar Colony adjoining Balongi. People of this area had to walk 1.5 to 2 kms to fetch drinking water.
