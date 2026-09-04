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Home / Chandigarh / BKU Kadian raises concerns over safety of land records

BKU Kadian raises concerns over safety of land records

The union also sought cancellation of the transfer of Patwari Preetinder Singh Manupur

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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BKU leaders submit memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarbir Kaur in Fatehgarh Sahib.
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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Kadian has submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amarbir Kaur, raising concerns over the maintenance and safety of land and agricultural records of villages in the district. The union also sought cancellation of the transfer of Patwari Preetinder Singh Manupur.

BKU Kadian district president Satbir Singh said farmers and the general public in the Fatehgarh Sahib area had been facing considerable difficulties due to the lack of proper maintenance of land and agricultural records for a long time. He said Patwari Preetinder Singh Manupur, a retired Indian Army personnel, had been maintaining the records diligently and that his sudden transfer was unjustified.

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The union demanded that his transfer be cancelled immediately and that he be allowed to continue his posting in the area. It also urged the administration to make strict and effective arrangements for the safe preservation of village land and agricultural records.

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The BKU further demanded that a modern record room be established when the tehsil office is shifted to its new premises, ensuring the safe and systematic preservation of land records and related data.

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