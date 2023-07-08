Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The Road Safety Committee, which met here on Friday, has decided to construct tabletops at all identified black spots in the city, as per the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC). Black spots are sites prone to accidents, identified by the Road Crash Analysis Cell of the traffic police.

At least six black spots are marked in the city. Tabletops have been constructed at three sites. The remaining — Airport light point, Hallo Majra light point and Poultry Farm roundabout – are yet to get these. An official noted that the tabletop at the Sector 25/38 light point on the Dakshin Marg didn’t meet the IRC standards.