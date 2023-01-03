Blankets distributed

Chandigarh, January 2
To show their gratitude to the year gone by and to begin the New Year on a happy note, 20 residents of Mata Gujri Hall (Girls’ Hostel No. 1), Panjab University, pooled in money and gifted blankets among cleaners employed in the hostel.
The initiative was led by Manpreet, PhD research scholar of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, with Ruchika, a postgraduate student of the Department of Economics.
