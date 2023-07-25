Blasters record two-wicket win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

In yet another close chase, BLV Blasters today logged a two-wicket win over JK Super Strikers during the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup being held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. Chasing Strikers’ 154 runs, Blasters posted 156/8 in 20 overs.

Though Blasters lost both openers in quick succession, Naman Dhir (41 off 36 balls, five boundaries) helped the side achieve the target. Later in the innings, Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa (32 off 21 balls, three boundaries) and Prerit Dutta (30 runs off 19 balls, two boundaries and one six) raised a 58-run partnership for the sixth wicket to ensure a close win for side.

Emanjot Singh Chahal picked 3/17 to remain the main performer for the bowling side, followed by Hitesh (2/29), Sanvir Singh (2/34) and Pardeep Singh Grewal (1/43).

Earlier batting first, Strikers posted 154 for 4 in the allotted overs. Anmol Malhotra was the lone main performer as he posted 89 of 62 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes. His innings was supported by Arun Kalia (31 off 22 balls, one boundary and three sixes). Krish Bhagat, Dutta, Sameer Khan and Ashwani Kumar claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

#Cricket #Mohali