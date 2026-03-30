Blinkit delivery worker’ ‘frozen’ viral video: What Chandigarh should watch for

A viral video from Chandigarh has triggered widespread concern after a delivery worker was seen standing motionless for an extended period in Sector 33 .

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The incident, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, led to speculation ranging from drug use to mental health distress. However, official details suggest the situation may be more complex—and less sensational—than initially claimed.

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What happened in Sector 33?

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Eyewitnesses reported that a young delivery executive, believed to be associated with Blinkit, stood still for nearly two to two-and-a-half hours in a residential lane. He appeared unresponsive, with a bidi in his mouth and little awareness of his surroundings.

Concerned residents eventually alerted authorities. A police team arrived at the scene and took the individual for medical evaluation.

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Can they even test for fentanyl — Paul R (@doonboy) March 25, 2026

What did the police say?

Officials from Sector 34 police station clarified that:

They had detained a 27-year-old man found behaving suspiciously in the area.

The individual was taken into preventive custody and medically examined.

One version of the police account indicated no confirmation of substance use, while another suggested alcohol consumption was detected.

He was later produced before a magistrate and released on bail.

The viral video’s authenticity and timeline could not be independently verified.

Was Fentanyl involved?

Social media posts quickly linked the incident to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. However, there is no verified evidence connecting this case to fentanyl or any other drug.

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a highly potent prescription opioid used medically for severe pain management, especially in cancer patients. It is:

About 50–100 times stronger than morphine

Highly addictive

Responsible for overdose crises in countries like the US

Health Impact:

Extreme drowsiness or unconsciousness

Respiratory depression (can be fatal)

Confusion and disorientation

High risk of overdose even in small doses

Is Fentanyl available in India?

Fentanyl is legally available in India but strictly regulated for medical use.

Illegal trafficking exists but is far less widespread compared to North America.

Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor synthetic drug networks, though no direct link to this case has been established.

What could explain the incident?

Without confirmed evidence, several possibilities remain:

Fatigue or exhaustion from long working hours

Mental health distress or dissociative episode

Alcohol intoxication, as suggested in one police statement

A medical condition such as dehydration or neurological issues

Concerns raised

The incident has reignited discussion around:

Working conditions of gig economy workers

Lack of mental health support

Long shifts and physical strain in delivery jobs

Public tendency to jump to conclusions based on viral content

What Chandigarh should watch for

While there is no confirmed drug threat linked to this case, experts suggest:

Avoid spreading unverified claims, especially about drugs like fentanyl

Stay alert to signs of distress in public spaces

Encourage better working conditions and health safeguards for gig workers

Report unusual situations promptly, as residents did in this case

With PTI inputs