Blinkit delivery worker’ ‘frozen’ viral video: What Chandigarh should watch for
The incident, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, led to speculation ranging from drug use to mental health distress
A viral video from Chandigarh has triggered widespread concern after a delivery worker was seen standing motionless for an extended period in Sector 33 .
The incident, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, led to speculation ranging from drug use to mental health distress. However, official details suggest the situation may be more complex—and less sensational—than initially claimed.
What happened in Sector 33?
Eyewitnesses reported that a young delivery executive, believed to be associated with Blinkit, stood still for nearly two to two-and-a-half hours in a residential lane. He appeared unresponsive, with a bidi in his mouth and little awareness of his surroundings.
Concerned residents eventually alerted authorities. A police team arrived at the scene and took the individual for medical evaluation.
Can they even test for fentanyl
— Paul R (@doonboy) March 25, 2026
What did the police say?
Officials from Sector 34 police station clarified that:
They had detained a 27-year-old man found behaving suspiciously in the area.
The individual was taken into preventive custody and medically examined.
One version of the police account indicated no confirmation of substance use, while another suggested alcohol consumption was detected.
He was later produced before a magistrate and released on bail.
The viral video’s authenticity and timeline could not be independently verified.
Was Fentanyl involved?
Social media posts quickly linked the incident to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. However, there is no verified evidence connecting this case to fentanyl or any other drug.
What is Fentanyl?
Fentanyl is a highly potent prescription opioid used medically for severe pain management, especially in cancer patients. It is:
About 50–100 times stronger than morphine
Highly addictive
Responsible for overdose crises in countries like the US
Health Impact:
Extreme drowsiness or unconsciousness
Respiratory depression (can be fatal)
Confusion and disorientation
High risk of overdose even in small doses
Is Fentanyl available in India?
Fentanyl is legally available in India but strictly regulated for medical use.
Illegal trafficking exists but is far less widespread compared to North America.
Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor synthetic drug networks, though no direct link to this case has been established.
What could explain the incident?
Without confirmed evidence, several possibilities remain:
Fatigue or exhaustion from long working hours
Mental health distress or dissociative episode
Alcohol intoxication, as suggested in one police statement
A medical condition such as dehydration or neurological issues
Concerns raised
The incident has reignited discussion around:
Working conditions of gig economy workers
Lack of mental health support
Long shifts and physical strain in delivery jobs
Public tendency to jump to conclusions based on viral content
What Chandigarh should watch for
While there is no confirmed drug threat linked to this case, experts suggest:
Avoid spreading unverified claims, especially about drugs like fentanyl
Stay alert to signs of distress in public spaces
Encourage better working conditions and health safeguards for gig workers
Report unusual situations promptly, as residents did in this case
With PTI inputs