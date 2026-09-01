BLO suspended for negligence

During the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chandigarh District Election Officer (DEO) has suspended a Booth Level Officer (BLO) with immediate effect for alleged gross negligence, insubordination and dereliction of duty.

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The suspended official, Amrit Pal Kaur (Punjab cadre), is a Trained Graduate Teacher (Hindi) posted at Government Model High School, Sector 32. She was appointed as a BLO under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and assigned Part No. 324 (earlier Part No. 350) in Sector 41-D.

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According to the suspension order issued by District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, Amrit Pal had allegedly failed to perform her duties properly and had not cooperated with electors and election officials. She was also accused of wilfully refusing to collect enumeration forms from voters in her assigned area. The order stated that she had misled electors by directing them to submit their enumeration forms directly to the Election Office instead of collecting the forms herself.

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The administration also accused her of creating an unauthorised communication group to circulate misleading information among other BLOs. The order stated that the move was aimed at creating fear and confusion among the staff and had the potential to disrupt the ongoing time-bound revision process.

In another allegation, Amrit Pal was accused of attempting to evade her BLO duties by intentionally submitting a Form 7 application seeking deletion of her own name from the electoral roll. The DEO observed that her conduct amounted to severe dereliction of duty.