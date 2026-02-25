Blood can never be for sale, says Apurba Ghosh, organiser of 70k camps

Apurba Ghosh from Kolkata, who has been honoured with the second Kanta Krishen Award of Excellence here in Chandigarh, has devoted more than five decades of his life to voluntary blood donation.

Ghosh’s journey began with a loss. As a young student, he watched his ailing father struggle to get blood in time. The delay proved fatal. “My father was sick, he needed blood, but he didn’t get it. In the meantime, he passed away. I started donating blood myself so that no one else would die due to lack of blood,” Ghosh recalled, while talking to The Tribune.

What began as personal grief has transformed into a lifelong mission for 71-year-old Ghosh that no family should face the same situation due to non-availability of blood.

Ghosh started donating blood in 1972 after enrolling in college in Kolkata with a determination that he would continue this throughout his life. In 1975, he organised his first voluntary blood donation camp at his native Barasat village in 24 Parganas district on Diwali. That small beginning expanded into a movement and from 1975 to 2026, he has organised more than 70,000 voluntary blood donation camps.

On Sunday, Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resources Centre honoured Ghosh with 2nd Kanta Krishen Award of Excellence.

Chief guest Member of Parliament from Chandigarh Manish Tewari congratulated Ghosh and expressed admiration for the extraordinary organisational ability required to coordinate tens of thousands of camps and awareness motorcycle rallies across India.

Ghosh, who played a pivotal role in mobilising support to strengthen the voluntary blood donation movement at the national level, is against the sale of blood. “The government should ban private blood banks and frame a policy to nationalise all blood banks and promote only voluntary donation,” he said.

Ghosh said he had arranged a meeting with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, accompanied by five Members of Parliament from West Bengal, along with Kanta Krishen, Dr Manmohan Kaur, ML Sarin and Dr PL Dhand, to advocate reforms that would reinforce voluntary blood donation systems in India.

Beyond camps, Ghosh founded the West Bengal Voluntary Blood Donors Forum in 1988, creating a platform for donor motivation and blood safety awareness. He went on to become the Founder and Secretary General of the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India, a national body dedicated to strengthening voluntary donor networks. Remarkably, he became the only non-medical member to serve on all eight committees constituted by the National AIDS Control Organization following the Supreme Court of India’s landmark judgment on blood safety reforms. He also contributed as a member of expert committees involved in drafting India’s National Blood Policy. Despite his non-medical background, he has been teaching medical students across West Bengal on voluntary blood donation and blood science.

Beyond meeting rooms, Ghosh has himself donated blood 130 times and travelled to 64 countries to spread awareness. Internationally, he has represented India at voluntary blood donation conferences in 22 countries. For 12 consecutive years, from 2000 to March 2012, he hosted a live phone-in awareness programme on All India Radio, Kolkata, supported by NACO, addressing myths, fears and scientific facts surrounding blood donation. He has authored 13 books in Bengali, English, Assamese and Odia on donor motivation, blood science and social service.

Motorcycle rallies have been among his most visible campaigns. In 1989, he led a rally of 50 motorcycles from Kolkata to Delhi and back. In 1994, he undertook a 49-day rally connecting Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi before returning home. From Assam to the Wagah Border, from Cuttack to Moirang, and across every district of West Bengal, his rallies have combined symbolism with strategy, drawing public attention to the urgent need for safe and voluntary blood donation.

During his decades of service, Ghosh also met Mother Teresa, extending support to children suffering from thalassemia by facilitating blood through donor networks.