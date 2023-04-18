DC Model, Panchkula

As the school gears up for its upcoming blood donation camp, the kindergarten section conducted various activities to sensitise young minds to the value of selfless service. Students of Prep I enthusiastically participated in a “Cotton dabbing in blood drop”. Yet another activity of “Poster making on blood donation” was conducted for Prep II.

KB DAV, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

An interactive session for girl students of the school was held to enhance their knowledge and help them manage their menstruation effectively in a hygienic way. The session was conducted on a virtual platform. Around 250 girl students of classes V to VII were apprised of the menstrual cycle, its scientific details, physical and behavioural changes that occur during puberty, misconceptions of the menstrual cycle and personal hygiene during periods.

Shivalik Public, Mohali

To celebrate World Art Day, students of the school showcased the magnificently unique artwork by working collaboratively to make collages based on different themes like soar off on unique feathered wings, fill a giant flower vase, chain together paper hearts, assemble an altered puzzle, etc. These activities inspired students to dream higher, stay united, live in harmony and express themselves through art.

Banyan Tree, Chandigarh

A workshop on table manners and dinning etiquette for children of the age group 3 to 9 years was conducted by the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management. During this workshop, young students learnt the correct way of setting the table and the placement of crockery and cutlery. A dual certification programme with Pracheen Kala Kendra was also launched to give students of grade 1-12 opportunities to excel in the field of Hindustani vocal and instrumental music, kathak, painting, etc.