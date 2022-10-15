Blood donation camp held

Chandigarh: AIDS Awareness & Sanitation Society & NSS Wing of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector-42, Chandigarh organised a blood donation camp here today. The camp was organised by Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16, Chandigarh. As many as 40 students and staff members actively participated and donated blood at the camp.
