Blood donation camp held

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 2
Forty units of blood were donated during a camp organised by Insaniyat Zinda Hai Blood Sewa Society Sirhind at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib today.
Society president Prince Singh said their organisation helped children suffering from thalassemia.
