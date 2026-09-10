Blood donation camp marks death anniv of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

As many as 100 units were collected during a blood donation camp organised by The Tribune Employees Union at The Tribune office on Wednesday to mark the death anniversary of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, founder of The Tribune Trust.

The camp was inaugurated by Justice SS Sodhi (retd), a Trustee of The Tribune Trust. He lauded the union for organising the camp for the 62nd time and said that donating blood was a great service to humanity. He also encouraged the employees to keep this tradition alive, while recalling the contribution made by Kanta Saroop Krishan and Dr J G Jolly in ushering the voluntary blood donation movement in the northern region.

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Union president Karam Vir, while welcoming the chief guest, lauded the vital role played by the voluntary blood donors in society and said involvement of educational and other institutions in this campaign significantly strengthened the life-saving efforts of medical staff.

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Among those present on the occasion were Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group of Newspapers, Amit Sharma, General Manager, Naresh Kaushal, Editor, Dainik Tribune and Arvinderpal Kaur Johal, Editor, Punjabi Tribune.

The camp was organised with help of doctors and staff of the Department of Blood Transfusion, PGI. Donors at the camp were felicitated with a certificate of voluntary blood donation.