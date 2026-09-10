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Home / Chandigarh / Blood donation camp marks death anniv of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Blood donation camp marks death anniv of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Justice SS Sodhi (retd), member of The Tribune Trust, addresses donors after inaugurating the 62nd blood donation camp organised by The Tribune Employees' Union on The Tribune office premises in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Also seen are Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune Group of Newspapers; Amit Sharma, General Manager; Naresh Kaushal, Editor, Dainik Tribune; Arvinder Pal Kaur, Editor, Punjabi Tribune; Dr Suchet Sachdev of Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI; and union president Karam Vir and general secretary Ruchika M Khanna. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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As many as 100 units were collected during a blood donation camp organised by The Tribune Employees Union at The Tribune office on Wednesday to mark the death anniversary of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, founder of The Tribune Trust.

The camp was inaugurated by Justice SS Sodhi (retd), a Trustee of The Tribune Trust. He lauded the union for organising the camp for the 62nd time and said that donating blood was a great service to humanity. He also encouraged the employees to keep this tradition alive, while recalling the contribution made by Kanta Saroop Krishan and Dr J G Jolly in ushering the voluntary blood donation movement in the northern region.

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Union president Karam Vir, while welcoming the chief guest, lauded the vital role played by the voluntary blood donors in society and said involvement of educational and other institutions in this campaign significantly strengthened the life-saving efforts of medical staff.

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Among those present on the occasion were Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group of Newspapers, Amit Sharma, General Manager, Naresh Kaushal, Editor, Dainik Tribune and Arvinderpal Kaur Johal, Editor, Punjabi Tribune.

The camp was organised with help of doctors and staff of the Department of Blood Transfusion, PGI. Donors at the camp were felicitated with a certificate of voluntary blood donation.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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