Blood donation camp organised

Chandigarh: The Canara Bank Officers Organisation and the Canara Bank Workers Organisation, Chandigarh, jointly organised their 56th blood donation camp in Sector 22 on Independence Day. More than 300 people took part in the camp in which 200 units of blood were donated. TNS

Activists protest for animal rights

Chandigarh: To mark Independence Day, animal rights activists carried out a protest march ‘Freedom for all’ at the Sector 17 plaza. They demanded stringent animal protection laws and made people aware about animal slavery and exploitation for dairy products, eggs, meat, silk, etc. They said the tricity should stand up for the rights of the non-human species. TNS

One booked for impersonation

Chandigarh: The police have booked an unidentified person for furnishing a fake surety bond. Shyam Lal, a reader in the district courts, reported that an unidentified person posed as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Dau Majra, Mohali district, while furnishing a fake surety bond for Amit Singh. The suspect also claimed to be the owner of a piece of land in Dadu Majra. The complainant said the original owner of the land, Amandeep, submitted that he never appeared before the court, nor did he stand surety for accused Amit Singh. TNS

Man arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Punjab resident with 21.60 grams of heroin. The police said the suspect, identified as Angrej Singh (28), a resident of Muktsar district, was nabbed near Makhan Majra with heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Auto taken away forcibly

Chandigarh: Three persons forcibly took away an auto. Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Khuda ali Sher village, reported that the incident happened near the Sector 29/30 light point on Tuesday. The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Snatcher lands in police net

Mohali: The police have arrested a youth of Azad Nagar, Balongi, Vikas Yadav, for allegedly snatching the gold chain from Satoj Rai outside her home. The police said the suspect was arrested and a case registered under Section 379-B of the IPC at the Balongi police station on August 13.