Blood donation, health check-up camps mark PM's birthday in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

A free mega multi-specialty health check-up camp was organised to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, at Sector 39 here today.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the event, which was jointly organised by the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), an NGO, the NID Foundation, another NGO, and Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani also attended the event.

More than 20,000 people attended the camp. As many as 2,000 people were screened for various types of cancer, whereas 5,000 people got their eyes checked. Prosthetic limbs were distributed among 530 beneficiaries, while 1,240 people availed orthopaedic services, 430 paediatrics, 2,000 gynaecology and the remaining general medicinal services at various OPDs held at the camp.

On the occasion, Purohit also launched Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan- Punjab, which sought to make India tuberculosis-free by the year 2025.

Meanwhile, the city unit of the BJP today organised three blood donation camps at the community centres in Sectors 46, 27 and 8 today to mark the PM’s birthday. City BJP president Arun Sood and Mayor Sarbjit Kaur were present on the occasion.

Mohali: As many as 110 units were collected during a blood donation camp organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at a private hospital here today. The camp was inaugurated by Subhash Sharma, general secretary, BJP, Punjab. “During the ‘Seva Pakhwada’, party leaders and workers will carry out social works like encouraging people to take a pledge to offer their services towards fighting tuberculosis, promoting Swachh Bharat, holding blood donation camps, vaccination camps for booster dose, adopting plans for water harvesting, engaging in environment protection activities and planting saplings,” he said. — TNS