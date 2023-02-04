Blood testing comes to halt at Panchkula hospital

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 3

Blood tests are not being conducted at the General Hospital here for the past two days as the machine has developed a technical snag.

Patients are forced to get the tests done at private labs where they have to shell out anything from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Many poor patients visiting the OPD are being sent back without taking their blood samples.

According to information, the biochemistry analyzer machine in the lab, which examines more than 500 to 700 samples in a day, was rendered non-functional after it developed a technical snag. Patients are being advised to get their samples tested at labs run by charitable institutions.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said they had already informed the state health department about the problem, adding that engineers were trying to rectify the fault in the machine.

