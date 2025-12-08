DT
Home / Chandigarh / BLOs begin door-to-door verification to match present voters with 2002 records in Panchkula

BLOs begin door-to-door verification to match present voters with 2002 records in Panchkula

Urging full cooperation from the public, the District Election Officer appeals to voters in both Assembly segments to provide precise information when BLOs visit their homes

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:19 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma. File
In a major exercise ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Panchkula district have begun matching the details of present-day voters with records from the 2002 voter list.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma said this door-to-door verification is a critical pre-activity initiated to ensure clean and error-free voter lists for both Assembly constituencies in the district.

He explained that the names of voters who were not listed in the 2002 rolls, but whose parents or grandparents were registered at that time, are now being cross-checked. BLOs have been deployed to visit households and collect accurate information directly from voters. So far, around 1,02,000 current voters have already been matched with the 2002 data.

Sharma added that residents who are unaware of whether they or their parents or grandparents were registered in the 2002 voter list of any state in India can search the details themselves through the 'Search your name in last SIR' facility available on the Election Commission of India’s website. This feature also helps in identifying the relevant Assembly constituency, polling station number and serial number in Haryana.

Urging full cooperation from the public, the District Election Officer appealed to voters in both Assembly segments to provide precise information when BLOs visit their homes. He stressed the importance of sharing accurate details regarding the state, Assembly constituency, polling station number and serial number previously associated with their family members. This, he said, will help ensure that updated voter lists are completed without errors and that eligible dependents are duly registered.

Tags :
