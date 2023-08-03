Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

In less than two months, 10 personnel of the Chandigarh police, including one who has retired, have been booked in four cases, two of which have been registered in Haryana, leaving a blot on khaki.

While Constable Pawan, at present absconding, has been booked by the CBI in a graft case involving Rs 3 lakh, UT cops were recently charged in three other cases, causing a stir in the police force.

On June 21, the Haryana police had seized 256 boxes of liquor being smuggled to Gujarat from Chandigarh through National Highway 152 in a mini-truck on a fake permit. Four persons, including a Chandigarh police constable, Ravinder Singh, who was posted in the traffic wing, was arrested, while Constable Anil Kumar and one suspect, Naveen, had managed to escape. Both cops were later dismissed by the UT police.

Last month, another constable was arrested by the Haryana police for allegedly abducting and raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The accused was posted at the security wing in Sector 29.

The woman had alleged the accused, a distant relative, had promised to marry her and raped her in Rewari and Chandigarh. Later, he refused to marry her. The woman found the accused was already married and had two children.

In June, The UT Vigilance Department had booked six police personnel, including a retired cop, for forging signatures of their colleagues on warrants, which were meant to be delivered to individuals as per orders issued by the Consumer Redressal Forum and the District Court. The cops have been accused of manipulating the process to favour certain individuals against whom the court had issued warrants.

Recent cases against UT cops