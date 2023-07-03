Blow to MC garbage management plans

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Members of four societies today held a meeting and declared that they would not sign any agreement regarding the operations of the proposed waste processing plant at the Sehaj Safai Kendra (SSK), Sector 49.

The members of the societies assembled in Sector 49 and unanimously resolved that none of the four societies, namely Telehos, Progressive, Pushpac and Kendriya Vihar, had given its consent for the setting up of the plant and these had neither the capacity nor resources/expertise to run the plant.

They also resolved members were happy with the existing arrangements for the collection of garbage house to house by the vehicles of the Municipal Committee, for which they are being charged in their water bills.

The four societies will not enter into any proposed tripartite agreement, nor shall be part of the operations of the plant, they said.

“We oppose the setting up of this plant in the residential area, especially adjacent to the temple, and in case, the project is carried forward, it will be the sole responsibility of the officials of the municipal committee and these societies will not be responsible,” they added.