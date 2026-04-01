BMW car catches fire in Mohali

A BMW car caught fire in front of the TDI complex on the New Chandigarh-Airport Road stretch today. Passers-by informed the fire brigade and a team reached the spot from Phase I. The firefighters doused the blaze but by then the car was completely burnt.

Advertisement

ASI Sukhwinder Singh from the Balongi police station said the car owner could not be traced as the driver had left the spot. The vehicle is said to be registered in Mohali. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement