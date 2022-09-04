BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 3
Three persons were injured when a recklessly driven luxury car rammed into a tree at the Sector 19-27-26-7 rotary on the Madhya Marg early in the morning today.
Eyewitnesses said the speeding BMW driver, who was coming from the transport area light point, failed to manoeuvre the turn around the rotary and hit a roadside tree with full force around 4:45 am.
The car driver and two co-passengers suffered minor injuries. The airbags of the car were deployed, said an eyewitness.
“We were alerted by the loud sound produced by the car tyres and within seconds it rammed into the tree. Their relatives arrived there in a car and took them along. The police took the car in their possession,” he said.
