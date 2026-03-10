DT
Board official holds surprise check at Panchkula exam centres

Board official holds surprise check at Panchkula exam centres

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:35 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
The annual Senior Secondary examinations conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana were held peacefully across the state on Sunday for the subjects of Chemistry, Public Administration and Accountancy.

To ensure the integrity of the examinations, the Board’s Vice-Chairman, Satish Shahpur, carried out surprise inspections at several examination centres in Panchkula along with a flying squad to review security arrangements and adherence to examination rules.

During the visit, Shahpur conducted a detailed inspection of examination centres set up at the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 7 (B-1) and (B-2).

