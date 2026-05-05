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Home / Chandigarh / Body found hanging from tree in Mohali village

Body found hanging from tree in Mohali village

Body is estimated to be several days old

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:22 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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An unidentified man’s decomposed body was found hanging from a tree in a secluded area of Chilla village on Monday afternoon. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body is estimated to be several days old, and the authorities have not yet been able to identify the deceased.

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Upon receiving information, a police team arrived at the scene to inspect the area and take the body into custody. The remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The police stated that the exact cause of death will be determined once the autopsy report is received.

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